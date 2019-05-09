Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,698,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,282,000 after purchasing an additional 210,597 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,245,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,879,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,714,000 after purchasing an additional 83,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $155.59 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

