Core-Mark (CORE) Trading Up 10.6% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $39.71. Approximately 524,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 316,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William Stein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $287,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,899.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $854,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Core-Mark by 7.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 227.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,710,000 after buying an additional 911,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Core-Mark by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

