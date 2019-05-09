Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Unisys Co. (UIS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,035,000 after buying an additional 1,601,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,942,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,035,000 after buying an additional 1,601,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,512,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,371,000 after buying an additional 146,141 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,389,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 107,059 shares during the period.

Get Unisys alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UIS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Unisys to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

NYSE:UIS opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $545.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.41. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Unisys had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/convergence-investment-partners-llc-reduces-stake-in-unisys-co-uis.html.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.