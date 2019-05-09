Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,975 McKesson Co. (MCK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,522,000 after buying an additional 358,982 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 8,651.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,416,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,320,093 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,519,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,725,000 after buying an additional 435,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,366,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,334,000 after buying an additional 253,731 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,783,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $131.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $151.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

