Contrasting Zynga (ZNGA) & Renren (RENN)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Zynga has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -12.34% -7.09% -5.27% Renren 8.48% -29.90% -17.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynga and Renren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $907.21 million 6.16 $15.46 million $0.02 302.00 Renren $202.10 million 0.50 -$110.42 million N/A N/A

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zynga and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 1 3 10 0 2.64 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynga currently has a consensus target price of $6.35, suggesting a potential upside of 5.13%. Given Zynga’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zynga is more favorable than Renren.

Summary

Zynga beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers. The company also sells used automobiles and related products; arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing for used automobile dealerships; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a software as a solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

