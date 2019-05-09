Contrasting Tenable (TENB) and Endurance International Group (EIGI)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenable and Endurance International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $267.36 million 9.94 -$73.52 million ($1.36) -20.31 Endurance International Group $1.15 billion 0.65 $4.53 million $0.03 171.67

Endurance International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endurance International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Endurance International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -27.40% N/A -21.66% Endurance International Group 0.09% 0.61% 0.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenable and Endurance International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 1 8 0 2.89 Endurance International Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Tenable presently has a consensus price target of $38.83, suggesting a potential upside of 40.60%. Endurance International Group has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 71.52%. Given Endurance International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endurance International Group is more favorable than Tenable.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Endurance International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.6% of Endurance International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Endurance International Group beats Tenable on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, as well as Industrial Security. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that offer subscribers with tools to analyze activity on their Websites. In addition, it offers email marketing solutions that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriber's domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; email, collaboration, and file sharing tools; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, and mobile payments; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services and Web design services. The company also offers Blue Flash, which offers personal guidance and helps users to build their Websites. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

