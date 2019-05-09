COMSCORE (SCOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $102.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million.
SCOR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 566,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,578. COMSCORE has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $25.69.
In other COMSCORE news, insider Daniel Hess sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $42,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
COMSCORE Company Profile
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.
