COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $102.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million.

SCOR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 566,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,578. COMSCORE has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

In other COMSCORE news, insider Daniel Hess sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $42,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/comscore-scor-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-09-eps.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMSCORE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on COMSCORE in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on COMSCORE in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.