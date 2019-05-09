Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.01.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $44,354.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,984.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

