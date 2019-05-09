Commscope (COMM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.07%. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Commscope updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,091,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. Commscope has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

In related news, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $147,479.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $6,614,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commscope by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Commscope by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Commscope in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

