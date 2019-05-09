Comerica Bank Sells 82,088 Shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,088 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV GVI opened at $109.99 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a fifty-two week low of $2,026.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,160.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2149 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

