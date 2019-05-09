Comerica Bank Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 418.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.19 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1192 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

