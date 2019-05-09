Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 84,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $6,063,993.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,058,963.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,149 shares of company stock worth $17,203,908. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

