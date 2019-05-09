CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,794,880.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,474,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,996. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $177.91 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $157.21 and a 12-month high of $197.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $164.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

