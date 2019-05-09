Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) Announces Earnings Results

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports.

NASDAQ CLIR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,315. Clearsign Combustion has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.02 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

Get Clearsign Combustion alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clearsign Combustion in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearsign Combustion by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 794,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 64,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Clearsign Combustion by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 794,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 64,833 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clearsign Combustion in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its stake in Clearsign Combustion by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,666,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 476,670 shares during the period. 13.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/clearsign-combustion-clir-announces-earnings-results.html.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clearsign Combustion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearsign Combustion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.