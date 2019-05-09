C&J Energy Services (CJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.56 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of C&J Energy Services stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. 9,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.43. C&J Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 1st. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C&J Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

