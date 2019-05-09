Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,159. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $351.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, insider W Michael Mclaughlin sold 11,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $232,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 893.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

