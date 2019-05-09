Citigroup Raises Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Price Target to $298.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $282.00 to $298.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.16.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $281.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,318. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $231.28 and a 1 year high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $835.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.59 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 129.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,290 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.