Citigroup Inc (C) Position Raised by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 6.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $2,870,923 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

