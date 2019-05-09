China Yuchai International (CYD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect China Yuchai International to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $660.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.26%. On average, analysts expect China Yuchai International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

China Yuchai International stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $647.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of China Yuchai International worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

