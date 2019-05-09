China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in China Mobile by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,364,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,613 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $15,634,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $12,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in China Mobile by 3,571.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 215,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $10,074,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Mobile stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.8863 dividend. This is an increase from China Mobile’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHL. HSBC lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. New Street Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

