Chico’s FAS (CHS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 3,681,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,417,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

CHS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

The stock has a market cap of $410.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.28 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

