Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Chevron by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Chevron by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

