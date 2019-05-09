Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.01.

Shares of NYSE:CHK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,436,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.39. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 568,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,847,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,461,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $352,290,000 after acquiring an additional 864,212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,184,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 750,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 135,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

