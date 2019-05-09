Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CHEF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.31 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $357.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,500 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $90,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,105.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 8,632 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $268,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.