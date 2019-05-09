Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.05 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $95.03 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $471.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-position-boosted-by-parallel-advisors-llc.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.