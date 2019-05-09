Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) traded up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.01 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.41). 234,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 73,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.36).

The company has a market cap of $123.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63.

WARNING: “Chaarat Gold (CGH) Trading 13% Higher” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/chaarat-gold-cgh-trading-13-higher.html.

About Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.