Chaarat Gold (CGH) Trading 13% Higher

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) traded up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.01 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.41). 234,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 73,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.36).
The company has a market cap of $123.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63.
About Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
