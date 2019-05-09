CEVA (CEVA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CEVA. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,496. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.15 million, a P/E ratio of 221.27 and a beta of 1.67.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). CEVA had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,670 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $186,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.