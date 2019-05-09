CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.75-1.90 EPS.
Shares of CNP stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 9,653,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,435. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.45. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
CNP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.
In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $119,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph John Vortherms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
