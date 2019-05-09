Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 131.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Centene by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Centene by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Centene by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $18.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

