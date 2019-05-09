Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a market capitalization of $85,153.00 and $747.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.96 or 0.01890206 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006488 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000240 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004908 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000581 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 13,393,852 coins and its circulating supply is 13,078,929 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

