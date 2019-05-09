Carvana (CVNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $755.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.61 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%.

Shares of CVNA traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,568. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carvana has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $76.85.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 316,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $15,241,712.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,879,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 52,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $3,320,886.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,821,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,745,592 shares of company stock valued at $151,698,203. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

