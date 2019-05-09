Shares of Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.80 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.34). Approximately 339,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 127,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.10 ($0.33).

CPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpetright in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carpetright in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Get Carpetright alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/carpetright-cpr-stock-price-up-4-8.html.

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Carpetright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpetright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.