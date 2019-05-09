Cargojet (CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$82.00 at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$74.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.26. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$61.72 and a 1 year high of C$88.58.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$132.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 2.46000010254109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

