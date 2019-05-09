Cargojet (CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$82.00 at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.
CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, February 21st.
Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$74.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.26. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$61.72 and a 1 year high of C$88.58.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.