Care.com Inc (CRCM) Holdings Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,580 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Care.com were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Care.com by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Care.com during the fourth quarter valued at $942,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Care.com by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Care.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Care.com during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Care.com alerts:

CRCM stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $615.45 million, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.19. Care.com Inc has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.95 million. Care.com had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Care.com Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Care.com to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

In other Care.com news, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 55,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,516.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,159,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,096,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $100,847.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $710,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,234 shares of company stock worth $2,469,420. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/care-com-inc-crcm-holdings-cut-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

Care.com Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.