Care.com (CRCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.24

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 28266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRCM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Care.com in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.83 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.37.

Get Care.com alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.45 million, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Care.com had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Care.com Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Care.com news, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,784.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,520.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 55,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,516.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,159,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,096,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,420 over the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Care.com in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Care.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Care.com by 82,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Care.com in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Care.com by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Care.com (CRCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.24” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/care-com-crcm-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-15-24.html.

Care.com Company Profile (NYSE:CRCM)

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.