Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 265,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,846,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,702,000 after acquiring an additional 117,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058,369 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 107,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

