Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 211.11% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “: We reiterate our OW rating and $7 PT on Rigel following results from the period ended 3/31/2019. During the quarter, Rigel reported sales of $8.1 million for TAVALISSE for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), which was a slight beat vs. our $7.7 million estimate. Our near-term focus for Rigel will remain on quarterly U.S. sales for TAVALISSE. Additionally, we await an EU approval decision by year-end 2019, which could expand the revenue opportunity for Rigel and provide upfront capital of nearly $40 million from Grifols (GRFS – NC).””

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

RIGL stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.18. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 780.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

