Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 248,279 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $33.75 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

