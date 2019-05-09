Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. 52,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,533. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

