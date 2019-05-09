C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.68. 1,783,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $77.72 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-50.html.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.