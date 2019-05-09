Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price dropped 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 237,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 50,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The firm has a market cap of $25.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Burcon NutraScience (BU) Stock Price Down 11.2%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/burcon-nutrascience-bu-stock-price-down-11-2.html.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.