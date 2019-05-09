Burcon NutraScience (BU) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price dropped 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 237,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 50,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
The firm has a market cap of $25.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26.
Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.
