Buckingham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,233 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Exelon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $2,667,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,874.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,800 shares of company stock worth $4,352,142 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $48.58 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

