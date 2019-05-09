BT Group (BTA) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

BT Group (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded BT Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.91 ($3.67).

