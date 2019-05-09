Bruker’s (BRKR) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRKR. UBS Group raised shares of Bruker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink raised shares of Bruker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bruker has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bruker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after buying an additional 46,244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Bruker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bruker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bruker by 33.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bruker by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after buying an additional 280,533 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

