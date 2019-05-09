Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,987 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $36,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 862.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 86.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 213.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.27. 362,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,675. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $16.01 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

