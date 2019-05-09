Brokers Set Expectations for ASV Holdings Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ASV)

ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) – Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for ASV in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ASV’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.49 million. ASV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 26.04%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASV. ValuEngine raised ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of ASV opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.84. ASV has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASV. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in ASV by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ASV by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ASV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASV by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 601,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in ASV by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASV

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

