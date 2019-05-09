Brokerages Expect SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 74.32% and a negative net margin of 4,869.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 77.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 148,132 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 388,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.36. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.