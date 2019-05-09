Brokerages Expect QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will report $309.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.00 million and the lowest is $280.00 million. QEP Resources posted sales of $532.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE QEP opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 592,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 119.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 605,238 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

