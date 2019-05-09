Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) to Post $0.61 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 25.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Monday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 24.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBWM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.74. 3,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.