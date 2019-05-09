Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 25.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Monday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 24.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBWM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.74. 3,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.