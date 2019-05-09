Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.57-4.73 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.57-4.73 EPS.

NYSE BR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.57. The company had a trading volume of 331,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,711. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $198,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,371.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $132,216.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,261.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 44,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 397,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

WARNING: “Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/broadridge-financial-solutions-br-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-10-eps.html.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.